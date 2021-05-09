Northland Securities Trims Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price to $66.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.72.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,491,213.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,879 shares of company stock worth $10,957,717. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

