Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:NVO opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

