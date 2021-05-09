Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) PT Raised to $64.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $343,420.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,219.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,999 shares of company stock worth $1,552,873 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

