Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives $50.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,519,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,137. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.10, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

