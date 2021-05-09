Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives $50.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.81. 10,519,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,137. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.10, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

