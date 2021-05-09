Numis Securities Boosts Reach (LON:RCH) Price Target to GBX 335

Reach (LON:RCH) had its price target boosted by Numis Securities from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Reach in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Reach stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Reach has a one year low of GBX 47.92 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 247 ($3.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £761.45 million and a PE ratio of -28.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 217.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 183.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 4.26 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

