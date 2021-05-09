Numis Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on the stock.

LON MGAM opened at GBX 332.50 ($4.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £948.86 million and a P/E ratio of -42.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 312.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 299.33. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $2.00. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

