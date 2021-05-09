Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tyman from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TYMN opened at GBX 481 ($6.28) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 398.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 345.86. The company has a market capitalization of £943.92 million and a P/E ratio of 25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. Tyman has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.40 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 481 ($6.28).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total transaction of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

