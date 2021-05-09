Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $54,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,430 shares of company stock worth $623,987 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after acquiring an additional 646,715 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $902,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

