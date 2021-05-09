NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,204,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

NVDA stock opened at $592.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $573.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $303.79 and a 1 year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

