Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 329.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.25 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.