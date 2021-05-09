Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $82,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 285.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 207,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 113,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.48 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

