Oakworth Capital Inc. Invests $50,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

