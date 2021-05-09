Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,848,000. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth $21,181,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,691,000 after buying an additional 442,591 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after buying an additional 440,922 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xperi by 930.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 189,139 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,363.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

