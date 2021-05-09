Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OXY opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

