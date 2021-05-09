Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,794,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,082,680. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ocugen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $87,730.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 665,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,799. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.