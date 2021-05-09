Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocuphire Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $4.41 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $14.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUP. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

