OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.36

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.36 and traded as high as $24.75. OFG Bancorp shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 296,084 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other news, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $86,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,426 shares of company stock worth $287,972 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

