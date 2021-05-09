Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.75.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $237.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta has a 52-week low of $166.65 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.13.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

