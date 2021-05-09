Omeros (OMER) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Omeros has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMER. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $42,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

