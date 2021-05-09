OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $54.09.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

