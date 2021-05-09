ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given a $3.75 Price Target at DA Davidson

DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $295,803,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after buying an additional 931,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,045 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

