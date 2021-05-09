OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $166,107.12 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $166,107.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90.

On Wednesday, February 10th, John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00.

On Monday, February 8th, John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $263,025.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $53.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a market cap of $801.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.