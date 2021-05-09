Ontology Gas (ONG) Market Capitalization Achieves $266.60 Million

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $266.60 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology Gas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00081983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00062202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.52 or 0.00791370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00103493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,559.02 or 0.09450170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00044031 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,261,476 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.