Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.65, but opened at $25.64. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ontrak shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 1,033 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OTRK. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ontrak by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ontrak by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in Ontrak by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ontrak by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $563.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.28.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

