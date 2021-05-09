Open Predict Token (OPT) Market Cap Hits $1.92 Million

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 37% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $9,106.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00003279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00080808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00063029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00103606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.74 or 0.00776282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,411.47 or 0.09258285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.