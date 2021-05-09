Open Text (TSE:OTEX) PT Raised to C$72.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.00.

Open Text stock opened at C$58.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Open Text has a 1-year low of C$47.95 and a 1-year high of C$64.00. The company has a market cap of C$15.87 billion and a PE ratio of 144.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.15.

In other Open Text news, Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total transaction of C$174,277.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,552 shares in the company, valued at C$5,629,999.76.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

