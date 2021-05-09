Opium (OPIUM) Price Up 16.1% Over Last Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, Opium has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a total market cap of $29.46 million and approximately $116.76 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.08 or 0.00012332 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.00246898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $701.96 or 0.01222804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.00777776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,260.27 or 0.99745963 BTC.

About Opium

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

