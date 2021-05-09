Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03 to $0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.69 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.690-1.820 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Shares of OPRT stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. 209,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,752. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $609.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Oportun Financial’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $4,495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.