Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of OPRT traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.80. 209,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,752. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.25.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.
Oportun Financial Company Profile
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
