Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OPRT traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.80. 209,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,752. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $4,495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

