Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.09.

NYSE:INSP opened at $194.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $252.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.