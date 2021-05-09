OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target Cut to $12.00

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

OSUR stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.39 million, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

