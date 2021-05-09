Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $21.15 on Friday. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $955,335.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,762,304.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $41,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,183 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $13,611,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth $16,447,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

