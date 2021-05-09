ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ORIC stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

ORIC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $203,104.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,599,579.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 335,029 shares of company stock worth $9,157,704 over the last quarter.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

