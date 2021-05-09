ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 75,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,761,187.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,029 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,704 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 197,720 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after buying an additional 175,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after buying an additional 203,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,374,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

