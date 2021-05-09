Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.55

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 21554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth $1,553,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,988,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,014,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.