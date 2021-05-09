OST Market Capitalization Achieves $33.07 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One OST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $33.07 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00081935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00062491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $462.86 or 0.00789086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00103565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,543.30 or 0.09450141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00044096 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

