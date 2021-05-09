Otonomy (OTIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Otonomy to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. On average, analysts expect Otonomy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market cap of $122.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. Otonomy has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $6.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

In other Otonomy news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $867,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

