Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 million-$35 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:OUST traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $10.26. 1,320,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,874. Ouster has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.39.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

