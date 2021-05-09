Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

OUTKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.96. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

