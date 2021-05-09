Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Reaches $86.14 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $86.14 million and $331,474.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,367.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,870.37 or 0.06746638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,340.29 or 0.02336323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00637664 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.87 or 0.00207205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.77 or 0.00806684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.61 or 0.00595471 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.38 or 0.00516629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005274 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,117,803 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

