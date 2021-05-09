Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OXSQ. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 89.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.