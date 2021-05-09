Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

OXSQ stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 89.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 138,745 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 49,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 2,596.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

