PACCAR Inc (PCAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PACCAR to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of PCAR opened at $94.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.31. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.71.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

