Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLTR opened at $19.75 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

