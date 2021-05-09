Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PANW opened at $342.34 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.79 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,039 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,398. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

