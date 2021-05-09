Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.35. The stock had a trading volume of 601,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,168. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

