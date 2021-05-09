Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $19.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 9.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $237.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $152.40 and a 1-year high of $238.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.08.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

