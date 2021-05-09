Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.79.

RTX stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of -73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $85.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

