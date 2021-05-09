Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 917 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $241.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.63. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.